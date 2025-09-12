Hastings to host 'Baton of Hope'

On Tuesday 23 September 2025, Hastings & St Leonards will be one of the 20 stops on the Baton of Hope UK Tour 2025, the UK’s most ambitious suicide prevention initiative. Organised locally by Hastings Voluntary Action and The Men’s Room Hastings and St Leonards, this full-day event aims to raise awareness, reduce stigma, promote mental wellbeing, and remind everyone there is hope.

The ‘Baton’ is a representation of hope crafted by Royal silversmiths Thomas Lyte. It will be carried by 1,300 Baton Bearers across the UK in memory of people lost to suicide and by those who want to show how they have overcome their struggles.

The charity Samaritans state that “Most people who feel suicidal do not want to die. They just want the situation they are in or the way they are feeling to stop. Asking someone if they are having suicidal thoughts can give them permission to tell you how they feel. And let them know they are not a burden”

Hastings Baton Bearers

The Hastings leg of the Baton of Hope Tour on 23rd September will see 43 Baton Bearers carry the Baton of Hope on the 15-mile route through Hastings and St Leonards. The community of Hastings has a suicide rate significantly above the national average. As each Baton Bearer passes the Baton to the next along the route, the act will create a parade of hope and remembrance for those impacted by suicide. The route is dedicated to Hastings and its people, celebrating what is creative and unique in the town.

Hastings Route & Finale Event

Launching at 8:00 AM , the relay of 43 baton bearers will begin at Hastings Castle , travelling to Alexandra Park Bandstand , onto the Ridge Fire Station, making its way to Hastings United Football Ground, then travelling to Conquest Hospital , next stop Kings Road and then through Bottle Alley , up to Boyley Skate Park , onto White Rock Theatre, through Hastings Town Centre , onto the Carlisle Pub and then through the Old Town, ending at The Stade at around 6:00 PM .

How the Community Can Get Involved

Route Map

Watch the Baton : Come out along the route to cheer on baton bearers.

: Come out along the route to cheer on baton bearers. Join the Finale : Attend the evening event at The Stade for songs, stories, speeches.

: Attend the evening event at The Stade for songs, stories, speeches. Spread the Word: Share information, start conversations about mental health.

“The Baton of Hope will bring about change in how we approach suicide, how we talk about it and how we support those affected. I am sure it will be an emotional and meaningful day for all involved. Together we will inspire hope through action.”

Jacy Kilvert, Baton of Hope Hastings Project Lead, Hastings Voluntary Action

Additional Information

Organisers : Hastings Voluntary Action & The Men’s Room Hastings & St Leonards in partnership with Baton of Hope UK, local community groups, local volunteers, suicide prevention and mental health services, Hastings Borough Council and East Sussex County Council

: Hastings Voluntary Action & The Men’s Room Hastings & St Leonards in partnership with Baton of Hope UK, local community groups, local volunteers, suicide prevention and mental health services, Hastings Borough Council and East Sussex County Council Contact : Jacy Kilvert (Hastings Baton of Hope lead) – Hastings Voluntary Action [email protected]

: Jacy Kilvert (Hastings Baton of Hope lead) – Hastings Voluntary Action [email protected] More details: Route maps, timings, and updates will be published on the Baton of Hope Hastings Facebook page and at: https://hastingsvoluntaryaction.org.uk/projects