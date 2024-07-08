Hastings Volunteer Weather Service - Bill Montgomery to Retire
After the service was moved over to an entirely volunteer staff in 2013, Bill Montgomery has been involved, first as a volunteer and later, when David Powell – the borough meteorologist – sadly passed away in 2017, as lead volunteer.
Now, as he reaches his 70th birthday, Bill has decided to call it a day to concentrate on some of his many other pursuits.
There was a risk in 2013 that the ever-popular weather kiosk sited on the upper promenade in Eversfield Place would shut for good and another little piece of local history would have been lost.
Eleven years later the service is still running, and this is in no small part to the hard work and commitment shown by Bill over that time.
As well as being part of the regular data collection team, he has been the visible face of the service and liaised with all manner of organisations from Hastings Borough Council to the Met Office, maintained equipment and managed the team of volunteers. His input will be sorely missed.
Bill’s well-earned retirement leaves the team of volunteers one down and they need to recruit a replacement.
If you are interested in being part of a Hastings service stretching back nearly 150 years, then please email the address below with your contact details and you will be sent a copy of the job description.
