Hastings Volunteer Weather Service celebrates its 150 year anniversary

Introduction: Many Hastings and St. Leonards residents and visitors stop at the kiosk on the promenade in Eversfield Place to read the day’s weather forecast, check the recent sea temperature reading or look at what happened last month or year; but do many know the history of the Hastings Weather Service and how it all began? The formal collection of weather data started in 1875, making Hastings one of the oldest stations in the country and, 2025 the 150th anniversary of the start of official data collection in the town. What follows is a brief history of those 150 years.

For much of the information below about the early years, I am indebted to a booklet called ‘Bygone Weather in Hastings’ written by ©Alan Buckle and the Hastings Local History Group and published in 2005.

1875 to 1947

Whilst the official collection of weather observations in the town is understood to have begun in 1875, there are records going back even before that. John Banks, a master at the Grammar School, recorded 55.4mm of rainfall on a day in June 1861 – a significant total which would still rank as the 5th wettest day (since records began) in the town all these years later and which, apparently, resulted in the flooding of low-lying areas – sound familiar?

Hastings Volunteer Weather Service - the team

In 1875 the Hastings and St Leonards Meteorological Society started recording daily Rainfall plus Maximum and Minimum temperatures. Sunshine hours were added to the record in 1883 and, barring some missing sunshine records from 1943 to 1947 and during COVID in 2020, we have a complete dataset since then.

The location of the weather station moved around the town during this period, finally arriving in its current location, White Rock Gardens, in 1935. A new Campbell-Stokes sunshine recorder was installed on St Paul’s School after WW2 (the original on Newgate Water Works having been destroyed by enemy action during the conflict) but was later moved to its current location on the roof of the Hastings Museum and Art Gallery.

The kiosk on Eversfield place was constructed in 1935, part of Sydney Little’s modernization of the Hastings and St Leonards seafront, and replaced a previous wooden structure.

1947 to date

It was 1947 that saw the start of collecting the full data set that still today is reported to the Met Office on a daily basis.Hastings remains an analogue weather station in an age of digital automation, but the data the town’s volunteers provide is still valued by the Met Office and used to validate and improve their increasingly sophisticated forecasting models. Who knows? Perhaps the latest advances in AI will finally mean the demise of stations like ours, only time will tell.

The infrastructure of the weather station has remained largely unchanged during this time except that the 1987 hurricane brought down the anemometer (wind speed) and storm Brendan in January 2020 did the same for the weathervane (wind direction), so these are now reckoned manually.

Borough Meteorologists & the Volunteer Team

In 1875 the borough employed a meteorologist, Mr. Murray, to lead the collection of data. Clearly this was a sought-after position, as until 2017 when the last postholder, David Powell, sadly passed away, the average length of tenure was approximately 17 years. In total during this period there were eight meteorologists employed by Hastings Borough Council and doubtless many unknown individuals involved in making the observations themselves.

In 2013, in response to seriously curtailed budgets, the borough advertised for volunteers to staff the weather service and the team as currently configured was created with David Powell as the lead volunteer, two of those recruits are still members of the team now. At this time readings were taken twice daily and reported to the Met Office by David. After 2017, Bill Montgomery – one of the 2013 recruits – took the lead and further recruiting has taken place since to maintain the team at six to eight individuals. Bill retired in mid-2024 and the reins are now held jointly by Mark Hammond and Jonathan Lindars. The attached photograph shows the current team, and Bill, outside the newly painted kiosk on Eversfield Place.

Extremes & Trends

According to the latest Met Office report on the State of the UK climate (that for 2024 which was published in July 2025) our weather is getting warmer and wetter, and Hastings follows that trend. Climatologists measure warmth using the mean temperature over a given period, i.e. the average of the maximum and minimum temperatures for any known time frame, e.g. a day, month or year.

The report says that ‘Since the 1980s the UK climate has been warming at a rate of approximately 0.25°C per decade. The last three years have all been in the UK’s top five warmest on record.’ In Hastings, warming per decade has averaged 0.29°C since 1980 and… the last three years are in the town’s top five warmest. Looking at the long-term data in Hastings shows that it’s the winters that are getting warmer rather than any marked increase in summer heat. This ties in with the Met Office assertion that frosts are becoming less prevalent than in the past and snow seems a childhood memory.

The above paragraph just scratches the surface of what is going on with the UK and Hastings weather but does show how important it is to keep the weather station going given the national and local circumstances. We are grateful for the continued support of the Met Office, Hastings Borough Council and the Hastings Museum and Art Gallery without which the service would founder.

If you would like more information on Hastings Weather and the volunteer service then please contact us via email: [email protected]