Hastings Weather - 12th to 18th July

By Bill Butler
Contributor
Published 20th Jul 2025, 16:14 BST
Updated 21st Jul 2025, 09:48 BST
The week from Saturday 12th to Friday 18th July continued a rain-free spell.

But it ended with a bang after ten straight dry days on Friday night with a huge thunderstorm depositing nearly an inch of rain (23.8mm), this being the only rainfall in the period.

There was a total of 60.7 hours of sunshine, averaging 8.7 hours per day; the mean maximum temperature over the week was 21.8°C with a high of 23°C on the 16th; the mean minimum temperature was 16°C with a low of 14.5°C on the 13th.

The mean sea temperature is still steadily rising, with an average of 20.6°C.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice