Hastings Weather - 16th to the 22nd May

The week from the 16th to the 22nd May has been a bit more unsettled than of late, with finally a little rain for our gardens.

In Hastings a total of 3.3mm was recorded on Tuesday and Wednesday by the Hastings Weather Service.

The mean maximum temperature was 17.1°C with a high of 20.6°C on the 20th of May; the mean minimum temperature was 9.1°C with a low of 6.6°C on the 22nd of May.

After many weeks of sunny weather, the sea temperature is above normal for the time of year with a mean temperature of 15.2°C.