Hastings Weather - 17th to 23rd January
Weather Summary from the Hastings Volunteer Weather Service
In the week from the 17th to 23rd of January a total of 15.5mm of precipitation was recorded in Hastings by the Weather Service, at a daily average of 2.2mm and a wettest day of 11.9mm on the 23rd January.
The mean maximum temperature was 6.1°C with a high of 9.4°C on the 23rd January.
The mean minimum temperature was 2.1°C with a low of 0.4°C on 20th and 23rd January. The mean sea temperature was 6.8°C.