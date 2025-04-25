Hastings Weather - 18th to 24th April

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The week from the 18th to 24th of April was mostly fine, but without the wall to wall sunshine of the early part of April. Indeed, Easter Monday began with fog which didn’t clear until mid-morning. There was more rain this week with 12.0mm falling overnight Monday into Tuesday and a smattering on Wednesday.

It has felt a little cooler this week, but all mean temperatures remain above the 30 year average: the mean maximum temperature was 14.1°C with a high of 16.2°C on the 19th; the mean minimum temperature was 8.3°C with a low of 6.1°C on the 22nd.

The mean sea temperature was 11.8°C.