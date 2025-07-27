Hastings Weather - 19th to 25th July

The week from the 19th to the 25th July saw a return to more typical British summer weather recorded in Hastings by the Volunteer Weather Service with wetter and more overcast conditions.

Nearly an inch of rainfall (24.1mm) was measured during this period and recorded sunshine was nearly halved from the previous week to just 31.9 hours, a daily average of 4.6 hours.

The mean maximum temperature was 21.5°C with a high of 23.3°C on the 24th July; the mean minimum temperature was 16.0°C with a low of 15.4°C on the 22nd July.

The mean sea temperature was a pleasant 20.7°C.