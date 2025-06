In the week from the 20th of June to the 26th of June rainfall totalling 4.7mm was recorded in Hastings by the Volunteer Weather Service, yielding an average of 0.7mm per day.

The mean maximum temperature was 21.8°C with a high of 26.7°C on the 21st of June.

The mean minimum temperature was 16.4°C with a low of 13.0°C on the 24th of June.

The mean sea temperature was 18.9°C.