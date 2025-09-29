Hastings Weather - 20th to 26th September

By Bill Butler
Contributor
Published 29th Sep 2025, 11:47 BST
Updated 29th Sep 2025, 11:52 BST
The week from Saturday 20th to Friday 26th September was a dry and quiet week with high pressure in charge but with a real feel of Autumn in the air at times.

There was very little rain, with just 2.7mm falling during the week, mostly on the 23rd.

Most Popular

The highest temperature was 19.9°C on the 20th with an average high of 16.7°C.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The lowest temperature was 7.2°C on the 23rd with an average minimum of just 9.9°C.

We recorded 27.2 hours of sunshine during the week, at an average of 3.9 hours per day.

The sea temperature is now falling and has averaged 15.7°C over the week.

Related topics:Autumn
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice