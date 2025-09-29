Hastings Weather - 20th to 26th September

The week from Saturday 20th to Friday 26th September was a dry and quiet week with high pressure in charge but with a real feel of Autumn in the air at times.

There was very little rain, with just 2.7mm falling during the week, mostly on the 23rd.

The highest temperature was 19.9°C on the 20th with an average high of 16.7°C.

The lowest temperature was 7.2°C on the 23rd with an average minimum of just 9.9°C.

We recorded 27.2 hours of sunshine during the week, at an average of 3.9 hours per day.

The sea temperature is now falling and has averaged 15.7°C over the week.