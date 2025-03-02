Hastings Weather - 21st to 27th February

Weekly Summary from the Hastings Weather Service

In the week from Friday 21st to Thursday 27th February a total of 27mm of rain was recorded in Hastings by the Volunteer Weather Service, at a daily average of 3.9mm and a wettest day of 15.2mm on the 21st February.

The mean maximum temperature was 9.9°C with a high of 10.9°C on the 21st February; the mean minimum temperature was 6.6°C with a low of 3.4°C on the 26th and 27th February.

The mean sea temperature was 7.2°C.