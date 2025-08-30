Hastings Weather - 23rd to 29th August

During the week from Saturday 23rd to Friday 29th August the Hastings Volunteer Weather Service recorded the first rainfall of any significance in 26 days, 6.1mm on Thursday but August rainfall is still only 13% of the long term norm.

Temperatures remain close to average for the time of year with a maximum of 22.6°C on Monday and a minimum of 14.6°C on Friday.

The 47.8 hours of sunshine mean the total is a little low for August, currently 80% of the norm and the recorded sea temperature was 19.1°C, also close to the norm.