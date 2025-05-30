Hastings Weather - 24th to the 30th May

This week heralded Spring bank holiday weekend (and school half-term week) in traditional style with drab grey skies and rain showers.

The nagging cold north-easterly winds of previous weeks gave way to warmer nagging south-westerlies, a total of 7mm of rain falling over the week with 4.9mm falling on the Tuesday.

The mean maximum temperature over the week was 16.7°C with a high of 20.3°C on the 6th; the mean minimum temperature was 12.9°C with a low of 10.7°C on the 27th; all these being in line with the long-term averages.

The mean sea temperature was a near-tropical 15.6°C.