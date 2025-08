User (UGC) Submitted

The weather records kept by the Hastings Volunteer Weather Service in the week from Saturday 26th July to Friday 1st August reflect the continuing shift to more changeable weather compared with earlier in the summer.

There were only 25.3 hours of sunshine this week though only Thursday saw rain; 3.8mm.

The mean maximum temperature was 21.1°C and the mean minimum was 15.2°C while the only sea temperature taken was 20.1°C.