Hastings Weather - 27th September to 3rd October

The week from the Saturday 27th September to Friday 3rd October saw the Hastings Volunteer Weather Service record some pleasant, albeit somewhat overcast early autumnal weather.

This changed to more typical wet and windy conditions for the time of year with the arrival of Storm Amy on Friday the 3rd. Just over half an inch of rainfall (12.9mm) was measured during this period and recorded sunshine was a slightly disappointing 18.2 hours, a daily average of 2.6 hours. The mean maximum temperature was 17.4°C with a high of 18.6°C on the 29th September; the mean minimum temperature was 12.1°C with a low of 10.4°C on both the 29th and 30th September. The mean sea temperature was a 15.2°C.