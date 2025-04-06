Hastings Weather - 28th March to 3rd April
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Friday 28th March to Thursday 3rd April
Spring is fully here! In the week from the 28th of March to the 3rd of April a total of just 0.2mm of rain was recorded in Hastings by the Volunteer Weather Service.
The mean maximum temperature was 14.7°C with a high of 17.6°C on the 31st of March.
The mean minimum temperature was 7.0°C with a low of 4.9°C on the 29th of March.
The mean sea temperature was 8.7°C.