Hastings Weather - 28th March to 3rd April

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Friday 28th March to Thursday 3rd April

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Spring is fully here! In the week from the 28th of March to the 3rd of April a total of just 0.2mm of rain was recorded in Hastings by the Volunteer Weather Service.

The mean maximum temperature was 14.7°C with a high of 17.6°C on the 31st of March.

The mean minimum temperature was 7.0°C with a low of 4.9°C on the 29th of March.

The mean sea temperature was 8.7°C.