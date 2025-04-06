Hastings Weather - 28th March to 3rd April

By Bill Butler
Contributor
Published 6th Apr 2025, 10:00 BST
Updated 7th Apr 2025, 09:00 BST
Friday 28th March to Thursday 3rd April

Spring is fully here! In the week from the 28th of March to the 3rd of April a total of just 0.2mm of rain was recorded in Hastings by the Volunteer Weather Service.

The mean maximum temperature was 14.7°C with a high of 17.6°C on the 31st of March.

The mean minimum temperature was 7.0°C with a low of 4.9°C on the 29th of March.

The mean sea temperature was 8.7°C.

