The last few days of May and first of June have been cooler than of late and the SW breezes have been steady at around force 4 to 5.

It has stayed dry with only 3.1mm of rainfall recorded during the week.

The mean maximum of 16.9°C is below the 30ya and the mean minimum of 12.6°C just above.

As is the mean sea temperature of 16.1°C.