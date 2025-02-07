Hastings Weather - 31st January to 6th February
Weekly Summary from the Hastings Weather Service
The week from the 31st January to the 5th February was warm and dry compared to long-term averages.
The total rainfall of 5.7mm was 45% of the norm.
The mean maximum temperature was 8.6°C with a high of 11.0°C on the 5th February; the mean minimum temperature was 3.8°C with a low of 2.2°C on the 6th.
All the main temperature readings were 1.3°C above long-term.
The only sea temperature taken was 7.2°C.