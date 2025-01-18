Hastings Weather - 3rd to 9th January
Weekly Summary from the Volunteer Weather Service
The week from the 10th to 16th of January was generally very mild, with very little rainfall recorded in Hastings by the Volunteer Weather Service, the only rain measured being .015mm on the 14th.
The mean maximum temperature was 7.9°C with a high of 9.8°C on the 16th; the mean minimum being 2.2°C with a low of -1.2°C on the 10th.
The mean sea temperature was 7.2°C.