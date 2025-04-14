Hastings Weather - 4th to 10th April

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Weekly Summary from the Hastings Weather Service The week from Friday 4th to Thursday 10th April saw another spell of fine settled weather with warm days and cool nights.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was a very dry week with no rain recorded in Hastings.

There was plenty of Spring sunshine with a mean maximum temperature of 15.9°C and a high of 21.0°C on the 4th April.

The mean minimum temperature was 6.0°C with a low of 4.0°C on the 10th April.

The mean sea temperature was 9.9°C.