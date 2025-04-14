Hastings Weather - 4th to 10th April
Weekly Summary from the Hastings Weather Service The week from Friday 4th to Thursday 10th April saw another spell of fine settled weather with warm days and cool nights.
It was a very dry week with no rain recorded in Hastings.
There was plenty of Spring sunshine with a mean maximum temperature of 15.9°C and a high of 21.0°C on the 4th April.
The mean minimum temperature was 6.0°C with a low of 4.0°C on the 10th April.
The mean sea temperature was 9.9°C.