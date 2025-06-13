Hastings Weather - 6th to 12th June

The week from the 6th to the 12th June has seen a mixed bag of weather recorded in Hastings by the Volunteer Weather Service with cooler temperatures and some welcome rain replaced by increasingly hot and dry conditions.

A total of 10.1mm of rain was recorded with all but 0.1mm falling on the 6th June.

The mean maximum temperature was 18.4°C and a high of 22.9°C on the 12th June; the mean minimum temperature was 12.1°C with a low of 8.5°C on the 8th June.

The mean sea temperature was 16.1°C.