Hastings Weather - 9th to 15th August

By Bill Butler
Contributor
Published 18th Aug 2025, 08:04 BST
Updated 18th Aug 2025, 08:08 BST
The week from Saturday 9th to Friday 15th August has been warm and dry, and hot at times. There was virtually no rain, with just a trace falling on the 13th.

The highest temperature was 28.5°C on the 12th with an average high of 24.2°C.

The lowest temperature was 13.4°C on the 9th with an average minimum of 16.7°C.

We recorded 65 hours of sunshine during the week, which is an average of 9.3 hours per day. The sea temperature has averaged 21.5°C over the week.

