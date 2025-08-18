Hastings Weather - 9th to 15th August

Your World

The week from Saturday 9th to Friday 15th August has been warm and dry, and hot at times. There was virtually no rain, with just a trace falling on the 13th.

The highest temperature was 28.5°C on the 12th with an average high of 24.2°C.

The lowest temperature was 13.4°C on the 9th with an average minimum of 16.7°C.

We recorded 65 hours of sunshine during the week, which is an average of 9.3 hours per day. The sea temperature has averaged 21.5°C over the week.