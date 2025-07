5th to 11th July

It has been another warm week in Hastings with only one day failing to reach 20°C.

The highest was 24.3°C on the 11th.

The coolest night was 11.0°C on the 8th.

It was a wet weekend with 25.6mm falling from 5th to 7th but there has been no rain since.

Unusually there was no sunshine at all on the 5th but almost continuous sunshine from 8th to 11th.