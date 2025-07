27 June - 3 July

The week has been somewhat mixed, but still warm and dry.

The total amount of rain was just 1.3mm falling on the 1st and 2nd July.

The highest temperature was 25.5°C on 30th June with an average maximum of 22.6°C.

The lowest temperature was 12.1°C on the 3rd July with an average minimum of 16.4°C.

We recorded 67 hours of sunshine during the week, which is an average of 9.5 hours per day.

The sea temperature has averaged 19.9°C over the week.