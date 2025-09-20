Hastings weather September 13 to September 19

Saturday 13 September to Friday 19 September

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the week from the 13th of September to the 19th of September, 12.9mm rainfall was recorded in Hastings by the Volunteer Weather Service.

The mean maximum temperature was 18.5°C with a high of 21.4°C on the 19th of September.

The mean minimum temperature was 13.3°C with a low of 9.4°C on the 14th of September.

The mean sea temperature was 16.9°C, and the total sunshine hours came to 21.5, averaging 3.3 hours per day.