Hastings White Rock announces Tickets for the Community scheme

Hastings White Rock is proud to announce the launch of its Tickets for the Community initiative as part of the venue’s commitment to making arts and entertainment accessible to all.

The scheme will offer free or heavily subsidised tickets to a wide range of live cultural events at the venue, including comedy, pantomime, classical music, rock, and pop concerts. Through this initiative, the White Rock will provide access to its live entertainment programme to socially and economically disadvantaged communities within Hastings and the wider area.

“Our goal is to break down barriers to cultural engagement,” said Nadine Passley, Venue Director at the White Rock.

“We’re excited to connect with community groups and offer opportunities to those who might not otherwise get the chance to see some of the incredible comedy, music, and entertainment we have at the venue.”

The Tickets for the Community scheme will allocate tickets through a ballot system. Shows eligible for the scheme will be identified throughout the year, and selected community groups will be notified when tickets are available. To join the program, interested groups must have a senior director or manager register interest by completing a simple application form. If successful, groups will receive updates about available events and further details about the ticket ballot process.

The venue is currently accepting applications, with the scheme starting for selected groups in September, and benefits lasting for one year. The closing date for applications for this first cycle of the scheme is Friday 22 August 2025.

For more information about Tickets for the Community or to apply, please visit whiterocktheatre.org.uk or contact the Box Office on [email protected] / 01424 462280.