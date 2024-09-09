Hastings Winkle Club reflects on fundraising performance

As we move in to Autumn, the Winkle Club reflects on its fundraising performance over the summer months.

Remember that the Club was founded 124 years ago with the simple aim of raising money for Old Town Fishermen’s children to have a Christmas Party. It is against that simple backdrop that we now measure today’s objective to ‘raise money for local good causes'.

In June, the Club held its Donations’ Evening at which some 26 local organisations received a Winkle Club Donation towards the wonderful voluntary work they carry out within our community. Where would we be without them?

In July, our Chairman, Christian Burton, undertook a sponsored cycle ride from Brighton to Hastings raising £1,000 in the process. Also in July, club member and landlord of the Royal Albert pub in Battle Road, Darren Turner, bravely submitted himself to a ‘Head and Beard Shave ‘ which raised a remarkable £1,400. I am reliably informed that Darren’s hair is now slowly re-growing!

Old Town Carnival Week enjoyed much better weather this summer and the Winkle Club contributed by way of the ever popular game of Winkle Tossing and its annual Putting/Crazy Golf competition. Both events were well attended and raised further very useful amounts for the Club’s charitable funds.

One really exciting piece of news is that we have heard that the new Lord Warden of the Cinque Ports has agreed to become Club Patron following his installation ceremony on October 29. Admiral Sir George Zambellas KCB DSC ADC certainly has some illustrious predecessors which include the late Queen Mother and Sir Winston Churchill to name but two.

Preparations are ongoing for a visit to Hastings on November 1 when the town will welcome Sir George and the Winkle Club will present him with a Gold Winkle – an honour reserved for a select few. Hastings is of course the premier Cinque Port.

Enjoy the autumnal months. Winkle Up !