Hastings winner takes home £2,000 at Deluxe Bingo
A huge congratulations to Lisa Hills, who won an impressive £2,000 during Deluxe Bingo’s Bingo Express Link session last night.
Held at the iconic Deluxe, this fast-paced, thrilling game gives players the chance to win big, with the added excitement of being linked with bingo halls across the country.
Lisa, a regular at Deluxe Bingo, was thrilled with her win.
"I’ve been coming to this bingo club for years, but I’ve never won anything like this before!"
"I came along with two of my friends, and we all shared the money. It’s such an exciting feeling!"
Ileana Danescu, General Manager at Deluxe Bingo Hastings, who has been with the team for over 10 years, expressed her excitement, saying, "Congratulations to Lisa on her fantastic win! Myself and the team are absolutely thrilled for you. It’s our aim to make our customers happy, and moments like these really make it all worth it."
The Deluxe Bingo Club to Relaunch Soon!
The Deluxe Bingo Club and Gaming Centre, located on the ground floor of the iconic Deluxe Building at Pelham Place, is currently open and offering Casino Slots and traditional Gaming Machines every day. While we’re working towards reopening the main Bingo Hall in early summer 2025, we are still offering Linked Bingo sessions daily from 10 am until 11 pm, with National Game tickets available for the 2 pm and 8 pm Big Jackpot Games.
Afternoon and evening sessions continue to offer plenty of chances to win, bringing all the fun of Bingo to the Deluxe every day!
To sign up for exclusive offers and the latest news, visit our website at: http://deluxehastings.co.uk
