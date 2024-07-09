‘Hastonbury’ comes to Hastings as care home hosts its own music festival

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Somerset may have Glastonbury, but a care home in Hastings held its own mini music festival for residents and their families.

‘Hastonbury’ was headlined by well-known local band, The Rockitmen, and offered residents at Hastings Court care home on The Ridge a tie-dye stall, merchandise, temporary festival tattoos, face painting, a children’s chillout zone, and a tiki bar and BBQ.

“It was an exceptional afternoon!” said Helena Jurriaanse, whose 93 years-old mum, Jean, lives at the 80-bedroomed home.

“Who needs Glastonbury when you have Hastonbury!? We had the best time and I would like to thank all the staff – they rock!”

Glitter and sparkle were the order of the day.

Hastings Court is a purpose-built home that provides residential, nursing, memory and respite care. Its garden was adorned with bunting and decorations made by the resident in craft session in the weeks leading up to the event.

Staff donned tie-dye, floral headdresses and glitter, and even the laundry team were prepared for a ‘festastic’ day with wellies and sunhats.

“It really was the most amazing day!” said Lifestyles Team Lead, Frances Gray. “The Rockitmen were amazing, everyone was singing along and there was so much laughter.

“You’re never too old to go to Glastonbury and for some of our residents, this was their first taste of a music festival at the age of 80 plus! Creating new and exciting experiences is something we try to do for people here at Hastings Court.”

Even the laundry staff got in the festival spirit.

The festival continued inside the home for those who couldn’t make it into the garden. Their doors and windows were flung wide and staff brought them hotdogs from the barbeque and decorated their rooms in festival style.

“We’re a family here and make sure everyone who wanted to be felt part of the festivities,” said Registered Manager, Kaye Giles.