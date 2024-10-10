Hate crime Awareness advice at The Beacon in Eastbourne

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A team from Sussex Police will be in The Beacon this Saturday (October 12) to highlight the dangers of Hate Crime.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Their key message will be that Sussex is no place for hate, and officers want to promote Hate Crime Awareness Week, which takes place next week.

Officers will be in The Beacon from 10am – 3pm and will be talking to shoppers and holiday-makers about the channels victims can use to report abuse. They will be joined by local partners offering support services for victims, including local LGBT+ groups and victims of domestic abuse and violence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We will explain what actions are taken when a victim reports this type of crime,” a Sussex Police spokesperson said. “We will talk about the support they receive, and the processes involved if cases go to court.”

Sussex Police are raising awareness of Hate Crime

Sussex Police have held a number of events at the Beacon including a spiking awareness day, where officers provided young girls and women with advice and tools to use on a night out to keep them safe.

Mark Powell, General Manager at The Beacon, said he was pleased to welcome police officers into the centre to talk about this crucial subject.

“Hate crime covers many types of incidents and is a dreadful experience for the victims,” Mark said. “Officers are always welcome at The Beacon and I have no doubt they will be able to help and advise a significant number of people on Saturday.”