Have you had your say on Plan for Neighbourhoods spend in Hastings?

Every household in Hastings should have received a flyer about the Plan for Neighbourhood funding we are being given by the government. The Hastings Neighbourhood Board wants to know how you want to see the up to £20million spent.

The funding is for things like new parks and playgrounds, bus shelters, bins or benches, restoring buildings and public spaces, better footpaths, leisure facilities and sports areas, arts, culture and local history. It is to be spent over the next ten years.

Residents are encouraged to complete a simple online survey with their suggestions. Along with the chance to see your idea implemented, you could also win a Love 2 Shop voucher for giving your time and suggestions. Business owners can also complete the business-specific survey to give their suggestions on how the money could help local businesses.

Kevin Boorman, chair of the Hastings Neighbourhood Board, said: “Thank you to the almost 1,000 people who have already responded to our survey, and all the people we have spoken to at face-to-face conversations so far. The Hastings Neighbourhood Board is really keen to hear from everyone in the town about how we should invest the money we have been given, or by completing the short online survey. This is your chance to help us make a real difference to where you live.”

The survey closes on Tuesday 14 October, which will give the board time to develop plans before they must be submitted to government in November.

Visit the Plan for Neighbourhoods webpages to find out more and have your say. There is also a survey for businesses to complete.