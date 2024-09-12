Have you seen Fun Pots lovely wall tile display?

By Nicki Plank
Contributor
Published 12th Sep 2024, 13:08 BST
Wall plaque celebrating 20 years of Fun Pots
Last year Fun Pots celebrated 20 years of business in Haywards Heath with regular members and staff, past and present, hand painting tiles as part of the celebration.

These have now been glazed and fired to create a beautiful wall plaque in their studio.

Previous tile projects have included the 2012 Olympic Games, Church communities, schools, the Queens Platinum Jubilee and many more.

Future projects include a celebration display for the 80th VE Anniversary next year.

