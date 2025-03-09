Have you thought about researching your family history? Eastbourne group can help

Family Roots, Eastbourne and District Family History Society, first started in 1986. The purpose was and still is to promote and encourage the public study of family history and genealogy bringing those with an interest in researching their own family tree together. Now nearly fifty years later one of the founders June Johnson is still a very active member and will be one of our ‘experts’ helping at Family Roots “Beginners’ Workshop” on Saturday, 5th April.

The Beginners’ Workshop is open to anyone who needs help starting out to discover their family history or needs a fresh perspective on an area of research where they have reached a brick wall or maybe, simply a chat about their research so far.

Visit the JPK Hall, Church Street, Old Town (opposite St Mary’s Church) on the 5th April between from 11.00am to 3.00pm. You are welcome to stay for the whole time or just drop in for a quick query. There will be advice available from Family Roots members, like June, they have considerable experience looking into their own and other’s family histories. Information from most online sites will also be available.

Some hot and cold refreshments will be available, but we recommend you bring a packed lunch if staying for the whole session. All are welcome but if you are just starting off on your journey of family history discovery then please bring along any information you do have, e.g. names, places, B M D certificates etc. No tickets required beforehand just pay on the door: Family Roots members £1, visitors £3.

For more information about Family Roots see wwweastbournefhs.co.uk

Lastly some advice from June: “Pursuing family history is very addictive, be warned!”