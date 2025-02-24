Have you thought about researching your family tree? Eastbourne Family Roots can help

Eastbourne Family Roots is open to all who want to trace their family tree. The Society is very active, with quarterly magazines, CDs of local records and offers a warm and friendly welcome to members and visitors at all our monthly, speaker meetings.

Family Roots, the family history society for Eastbourne and district, have their next meeting on Thursday 6 March when Helen Rimmer will give a talk on “Uncovering Your Roots: A Beginner’s Guide to Family History”.

Helen says family history research is a fascinating journey into the past, helping us understand our heritage, connect with ancestors, and preserve stories for future generations. This session will introduce you to the basics of genealogy, providing practical steps to start tracing your family tree.

We’ll explore why family history matters, the key records to search (such as birth, marriage, census, and military records), and where to find them—both online and in archives. You’ll learn how to gather information from relatives, overcome common challenges like missing records, and use online tools effectively.

Helen Rimmer

So if you have ever thought about researching your own family tree this is an ideal meeting to attend. There will also be advice for those who are stuck with suggestions new ways forward.

The meetings is at Ocklynge School, Victoria Drive, Eastbourne BN20 8XN, entrance in Farlaine Rd. Doors open at 7pm with Helen’s talk starting at 7.30pm. Admission to the meeting: members £1, visitors £2.50.

For more details about the group and how to join see: eastbournefhs.org.uk