Have your say and help improve road safety in West Sussex

West Sussex County Council is asking for your feedback to help shape the West Sussex Road Safety Strategy, which outlines how we intend to improve road safety across the county and reduce the number of people killed or seriously injured in traffic collisions.

A key objective in our Council Plan is to keep people safe from vulnerable situations and the strategy sets out our vision to create a safer road environment for everyone while encouraging active and sustainable travel in the county.

We want to hear from as many people as possible who walk, wheel, cycle, use public transport, or drive in West Sussex. Your feedback will help make the highways network in the county safer for all road users, especially the most vulnerable.

Cllr Joy Dennis, West Sussex County Council Cabinet Member for Highways and Transport, said: “Serious road traffic collisions can be devastating for those directly involved and our local communities. As well as the personal loss, every collision creates a significant economic, environmental, health and social burden. It can never be acceptable that someone could be killed or seriously injured on our roads and pavements while simply going about their daily life.

Vulnerable road user road signs.

“Road safety is a responsibility we as the council share with all those who design, manage and use the roads. Your feedback will influence how we integrate road safety into every aspect of our highways operations, from planning and engineering, through safety education and training, to dealing with the aftermath of road traffic collisions.

“We need to know what people think about our proposed strategy, so that all parts of the system work together to prevent death and injury on our roads.”

You can find out more about the proposed strategy and have your say at yourvoice.westsussex.gov.uk/road-safety-strategy

The survey closes at 11.55pm on February 2, 2025.