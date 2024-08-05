Have Your Say: Eastbourne Council proposes changes to Council Tax Reduction Scheme

Eastbourne Borough Council (EBC) invites residents and organisations to comment on proposed changes to the Council Tax Reduction Scheme (CTRS) for 2025/2026. The online survey launched on July 8 and will remain open until 5pm on September 30.

The proposed revisions aim to support "working-aged residents on a low income to pay their Council Tax".

The changes under consideration are:

An increase in the maximum reduction to 100% [from 80%].

The removal of minimum awards to allow claimants to qualify and receive less than £5 weekly.

Removing the Minimum Income Floor and instead basing self-employed claimants' income calculation on their earnings.

The survey asks, "How much do you agree or disagree with the proposal that the most financially vulnerable should not pay any Council Tax in Eastbourne?"

It then asks for your opinion on the proposed changes above, how they will positively or negatively impact you, and your suggestions on how EBC should award Council Tax reductions.

EBC estimate the proposed changes would cost them £133,043.88.

The cost would include £114,683.88 to increase the maximum reduction to 100%, £360 to remove the minimum award, and £18,000 to remove the Minimum Income Floor.

Eastbourne residents have a very high Council Tax Bill, along with Hastings, Wealden, and Lewes.

East Sussex County Council (ESCC), Sussex Police, and East Sussex Fire and Rescue will share the other costs "in proportion to their share of Council Tax receipts".

EBC's article stated that due to the loss in income, they "would need to look for areas for savings and income generation across its services", with warnings of service expenditure cuts recently announced as "inevitable" by Council Leader Stephen Holt.

Since 2013, local Councils have been required to provide this scheme, which can vary from Council to Council.

In their proposal, EBC has begun to outline how reductions under the changes to the CTRS vary for different household types and what band the recipient's property falls into.

The IFS (Institute for Fiscal Studies) recently criticised the band system for being based on property valuation in 1991. The highest band, band H, is set at £320,000 and over.

However, the Council remains focused on the CTRS's positive effects on easing household expenditures, as the cost of living is set to remain relatively high in 2025.

Labour ruled out Council Tax reform to the band system two to three weeks before the election, and there are rumours of tax rises in the Autumn Budget.

With this in mind, and the recent Council Tax rise by 4.99%, introduced by ESCC earlier this year, those affected most would welcome the CTRS changes.

What do you have to say about EBC's proposed changes to the CTRS?

To take the survey, click here.

All information on the reduction plans can also be found in a summary on the Council's website.