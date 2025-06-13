Have your say on council changes in Hastings

The way local councils work is changing, make sure you've had your say on the biggest change to local government in 50 years.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The government wants to replace the two-tier council system that is currently in place in East Sussex with a single tier of council. In Hastings we are asking for feedback on three options.

You can find out more about local government reorganisation at one of our face-to-face sessions:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday 14 June - 10.30am to 12.30pm - St Leonards Warrior Square station - drop-in;

Monday 16 June - 2 to 4pm - Ore Station - drop-in;

Saturday 21 June - 10am to 4pm - Priory Meadow - drop-in, alongside the Town Deal Open Day;

Monday 23 June - 2.30 to 4.30pm - West Hill Community Centre - workshop session including discussion and presentations;

Wednesday 25 June - 6 to 8pm - Concordia Hall - workshop session including discussion and presentations.

Local government reorganisation - have your say on how this looks in Hastings

We held a public meeting last night where councillors talked through the options and answered residents' questions. You can watch this meeting back online: LGR Consultation 12 June 2025 | Hastings Borough Council.

Please then complete the Hastings survey online at Have your say on local government reorganisation in Hastings by 30 June, and the East Sussex survey at East Sussex Local Government Reorganisation survey by 23 June.

Find out more at Devolution and Local Government reorganisation.