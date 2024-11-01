Have your say on electric vehicle chargepoint locations in West Sussex

New locations planned for further electric vehicle chargepoints across the county.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

West Sussex County Council plans to install further Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargepoints across the county and wants to hear residents’ views on the proposed locations.

This latest phase of proposals forms part of the broader West Sussex Chargepoint Network, a partnership between West Sussex County Council, its district and borough partners and Connected Kerb.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The latest proposals are part of the county council’s ambitious plans to help create a sustainable and resilient future and aligns closely with the council’s Climate Change Action and Adaptation Plan.

User (UGC) Submitted

Locations have been chosen based on either public requests or because they are recognised as an area with limited off-road parking and a lack of publicly available chargepoints.

Current on-street parking arrangements will remain unchanged, and proposed EV bays will be accessible to all unless there is an existing restriction in place such as Residents Permit Parking. Should enforcement of the bays be considered in the future, the county council will seek further public consultation.

Cllr Joy Dennis, West Sussex County Council Cabinet Member for Highways and Transport, said: “We want to lead the way on more sustainable transport options, a key priority in Our Council Plan to help protect the environment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve already delivered hundreds of chargepoints and expanding the network is a crucial step in reducing our reliance on fossil fuels and reducing harmful carbon emissions, particularly where residents have limited access to off-road parking.

“Our rollout will give residents and communities the confidence and infrastructure to help them switch to an electric vehicle for a cleaner and greener future for generations to come.

“These proposals are at locations across the county, so I would urge people to take a look at the locations, and let us know their opinions on them via the survey.”

To date, 253 dual-socket electric vehicle chargepoints have been installed on the roadside and in district and borough car parks across West Sussex, with hundreds more planned for the coming years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To share your views on the EV Chargepoint proposals, please complete the online survey at yourvoice.westsussex.gov.uk/ev-chargepoints

The consultation runs from Friday 1 November to Friday 29 November 2024.

To view the proposed locations or to suggest a site for future consideration please visit the Connected Kerb website: connectedkerb.com/westsussexresidents