Have your say on Mid Sussex’s new street trading policy

Mid Sussex District Council is launching a new street trading policy and is seeking resident and stakeholder feedback through a consultation, which runs until September 29.

The policy aims to provide greater structure to street trading across the district to make it fairer for retailers, such as food trucks, and consumers. Currently there are only 12 ‘consent streets’ across the district, where traders must register with Mid Sussex District Council (MSDC) to be allowed to trade there. Elsewhere, streets are unregulated, which means that anyone can operate there.

This means that, for example, retailers which have not been registered on the Food Hygiene Rating Scheme can trade alongside those who have signed up to the scheme and who are respecting Council guidelines about where and when they can operate.

The proposed new policy intends to harmonise the approach towards street trading, requiring businesses to apply for licenses to work within the district, providing the Council oversight of all activity and the ability to plan accordingly.

MSDC's changes to trading policy will make for safer snacks from food trucks

Under the proposals, all streets will become ‘Consent Streets’, meaning traders will have to apply for the right to trade. This will provide protection to existing retail traders and help us to ensure concessions are located in appropriate areas.

Councillor Anne-Marie Cooke, Cabinet Member for Communications and Communities, said: “The proposed changes to our licensing policy will provide enforceable standards across the district creating a fairer environment for traders and assurance for customers.

“I would encourage all residents and businesses to have their say on our proposals to ensure that we are creating a policy which serves the interests of everyone in the district.”

Send your comments about the new policy before September 29 by email to [email protected]. Find out more about our new street trading licensing policies here.