Have your say on proposed improvements to North and East Streets in Chichester

West Sussex County Council want to hear your views on proposed improvements to North and East Streets in the Chichester city centre.

Following a study undertaken in collaboration with Chichester District Council, the county council published a key decision approving funding for the detailed design of the proposed improvements. These designs will honour Chichester’s rich heritage while providing modern, durable surfaces that improve safety and accessibility.

Cllr Steve Waight, Cabinet Member for Support Services and Economic Development at West Sussex County Council, said: “Renewing the heart of Chichester’s city centre will boost the local economy by attracting more visitors and supporting our businesses. The proposed upgrades will create a more welcoming and vibrant environment, helping to increase footfall and improve accessibility. This is an essential step in ensuring Chichester thrives economically while remaining a place of historical significance.”

“The need for these improvements is recognised as a key priority in the Chichester Vision and Chichester Growth Programme, which focuses on making the city a vibrant, safe, and accessible place for all.”

Cllr Joy Dennis, Cabinet Member for Highways and Transport at West Sussex County Council, added: “The current surfaces in North and East Streets have reached the end of their useful life, leading to costly repairs and safety concerns. These proposed improvements are not only about making the city centre more attractive but also about reducing long-term maintenance costs and ensuring the safety of everyone who visits, lives or works in Chichester. I encourage everyone to get involved and share their feedback to help shape a safer, more accessible city centre.”

How to Get Involved

From 4th to 29th November, we will hold a public engagement period, where residents and businesses can provide feedback on the concept designs. You can view the proposals and submit your feedback through an online survey via https://yourvoice.westsussex.gov.uk/chi-pr , or attend one of the following in-person events:

- 13th and 27th November, 9am-3pm – outside the Chichester City Council offices on North Street

- 6th and 20th November – at our market stall in Chichester traders' market

- 15th November – at our market stall in Chichester Farmers market

For those unable to attend, written surveys can be picked up and submitted at the following locations:

- Chichester Library in Tower Street

- Chichester District Council offices in East Pallant

- Chichester City Council offices in North Street