Have your say on proposed transport improvements between Bognor Regis and Chichester

West Sussex County Council is inviting residents to share their views on proposals for future transport improvements along the A259 between Bognor Regis and Chichester.

The scheme forms part of the County Council’s wider transport plan which includes making walking, cycling, and use of public transport more attractive options for local journeys.

With the A259 being a major route used by many to access work, school and other local services, the suggested upgrades will help improve the flow of traffic and encourage more trips by public transport, walking and cycling. This is part of our strategy that also includes improving the performance of the A27 and supporting the transition to electric vehicles.

Cllr Joy Dennis, Cabinet Member for Highways and Transport at West Sussex County Council, said: “Initial public engagement about the proposals earlier this year indicated there is general support for transport improvements along the busy A259 corridor to benefit different road users. We have now developed our proposals and I encourage residents to take a look at the options and share your feedback.

“These improvements aim to reduce traffic congestion and make sustainable travel safer and more convenient for all as part of the County Council’s ongoing commitment to delivering a sustainable and prosperous economy, while also advancing action on climate by encouraging more sustainable means of travel.”

The proposed improvements include a range of measures such as improving junctions, adding bus priority measures, enhancing bus stops, creating additional space for cycling and walking, and introducing new crossing points.

Your feedback is essential in helping us create a transport network that serves the needs of our growing community while also supporting the council's efforts towards a cleaner, greener future. We want to hear your thoughts on the potential improvements for the A259 corridor, including the areas between the following locations:

A259 / A27 Bognor Road junction

A259 / Drayton Lane junction

A259 / B2259 North Bersted Bypass junction

A259 North Bersted Bypass / Rowan Way junction

A259 Rowan Way / A29 Shripney Road junction

A259/A29 Felpham Relief Road junction

Full details of the route and our proposals can be found on theconsultation page and we are encouraging residents, businesses and road users to take a look and tell us what they think about them by completing the online survey. We will use your feedback to help us develop potential designs and decide next steps for the scheme.

To help local residents engage with the proposals, the County Council has organised drop-in events where members of the public can view the plans and speak with members of the project team. These events will take place at the following locations:

Bersted Park Community Centre, Lakeland Avenue, Bognor Regis, PO21 5FF, Wednesday, October 16, 2pm to 6pm

North Mundham Village Hall, Chichester, PO20 1LA, Monday, October 21, 3.30pm to 7.30pm

The scheme is at an early stage of development and will depend on securing central Government grant funding, so it is likely to be several years before construction could begin.

You can see all the details about the planned improvements and share your thoughts by filling out the online survey at yourvoice.westsussex.gov.uk/a259-chichester-bognorregis before 23:55 on Monday, November 11.