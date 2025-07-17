Have your say on the future of local government in West Sussex - councils launch public survey

Residents, businesses and community groups across the county are being invited to share their views about the future of their councils as part of an important survey launching on Thursday 17 July at: www.shapingwestsussex.org.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All West Sussex residents and organisations are invited to complete the survey, which asks about where they live or work; the council services they use; as well as what matters to them about how their council could be structured in the future. The survey will close at 11.59pm on Wednesday 13 August. This is just the start of local government reorganisation in West Sussex and the councils will continue to seek the views of local people as the process progresses.

All councils in the area – Adur District Council, Arun District Council, Chichester District Council, Crawley Borough Council, Horsham District Council, Mid Sussex District Council, West Sussex County Council and Worthing Borough Council - are working together to gather views that will help shape proposals for the future of local government in the county. The government has asked councils to explore how Local Government Reorganisation could work in the area, with the aim of creating a new unitary council model, or models – replacing the current two-tier system with a single-tier council responsible for all local services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Local Government Reorganisation is a process of restructuring local government to simplify the way services are delivered. Instead of having separate county and district or borough councils, a unitary model brings everything together into one organisation – from bin collections and housing to education and adult social care. Town or parish councils will remain as they are. This is different from devolution, which involves transferring powers from central government to regional or national governments, whereas local government reorganisation focuses on streamlining existing local structures.

Local Government Reorganisation is a process of restructuring local government to simplify the way services are delivered.

This is a significant change that will affect how local services are run in the future – and how decisions are made about the things that matter most to local people. That’s why it’s vital that residents, community groups, and businesses have their say at this early stage. This input from local residents, community organisations and businesses will help build a strong foundation for a new council that reflects the people it serves.

Once the business case has been submitted on 26 September 2025, the Government will begin a formal consultation process. A Government decision on local government reorganisation in West Sussex is expected in Spring 2026. After this, further engagement with residents, staff, councillors and businesses will be carried out on the design of how the new council will look, in line with the chosen model and implementation schedule.

Whatever changes are agreed, vital local services will continue as normal – from waste collection and public health, to care for older people and support for families. The aim of Local Government Reorganisation is not to reduce services, but to simplify how they are delivered and to ensure that local voices are heard more clearly in decision-making.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re committed to making sure the proposals we submit to the government reflect what matters most to our residents, community groups, and businesses. That’s why we’re encouraging everyone to take part in this important survey before it closes at 11.59pm on Wednesday 13 August,” says Cllr Adrian Moss, Leader of Chichester District Council.

“Whether you’ve lived here for decades, recently moved, or work in the area, your views are vital. This is a unique opportunity to help shape a new council that works better for you, your family, and your community.

“We’ve also been engaging with local partners and key stakeholders to ensure their voices are included in this process. Once proposals are submitted in September, the government will begin the formal consultation process and is expected to make a decision in Spring 2026. If approved, new councils could begin operating in shadow form by 2027, with full implementation by 2028.

“Whatever the outcome, our services will continue to be provided, and we’ll work hard to make the transition as smooth as possible. We’ll also keep you informed every step of the way.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The survey is available at: www.shapingwestsussex.org and will be open until 11.59pm on Wednesday 13 August. To find out more about devolution and local government reorganisation, please visit: www.chichester.gov.uk/devolution.