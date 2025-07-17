Have your say on the future of local government in West Sussex: councils launch public survey

Residents, businesses and community groups across the county are being invited to share their views about the future of their councils as part of an important survey launching on 17 July at shapingwestsussex.org

All West Sussex residents and organisations are invited to complete a survey asking about where they live or work, the council services they use, as well as what matters to them about how their council could be structured in the future. The survey will close at 11.59pm on Wednesday 13 August. This is just the start of local government reorganisation in West Sussex and as we move through the process, we will continue to seek your views

All councils in the area are working together to gather views that will help shape proposals for the future of local government in the county. The government has asked councils to explore how local government reorganisation could work in the area, with the aim of creating a new unitary council model, or models – replacing the current two-tier system with a single-tier council responsible for all local services.

What is local government reorganisation?

Crawley Town Hall

Local government reorganisation is a process of restructuring local government to simplify the way services are delivered. Instead of having separate county and district or borough councils, a unitary model brings everything together into one organisation – from bin collections and housing to education and adult social care. Town or parish councils will remain as they are. This is different from devolution, which involves transferring powers from central government to regional or national governments, whereas local government reorganisation focuses on streamlining existing local structures.

Why your voice matters

This is a significant change that will affect how local services are run in the future – and how decisions are made about the things that matter most to you. That’s why it’s vital that residents, community groups, and businesses have their say at this early stage.

Your input now will help build a strong foundation for a new council that truly reflects the people it serves. Once the business case has been submitted on 26 September 2025, the government will begin a formal consultation process. A government decision on local government reorganisation in West Sussex is expected in spring 2026. After this we will further engage with residents, staff, councillors and businesses on the design of how the new council will look. Further engagement will follow in line with the chosen model and implementation schedule.

Whatever changes are agreed, vital local services will continue – from waste collection and public health to care for older people and support for families. The aim of local government reorganisation is not to reduce services, but to simplify how they are delivered and to ensure that local voices are heard more clearly in decision-making.

Take part in the survey

The survey is now live at shapingwestsussex.org and will be open until 11.59pm on 13 August. Whether you’ve lived in the area for decades, work here or have just moved in, your views are important. This is a unique opportunity to help shape a new council that works for you, your family and your community.