Havens Community Cars hit 100,000 miles travelled, and community group needs more volunteers to keep moving
Every mile represents more than just distance, it’s independence for an elderly neighbour, peace of mind for someone attending a medical appointment, and connection for those who might otherwise be isolated.
But as demand for our service continues to grow, we urgently need more volunteer drivers to help us keep our wheels turning.
Our volunteers tell us that joining the scheme is one of the most rewarding things they’ve ever done, offering friendly company, flexible hours, and the chance to make a real difference in our community.
If you have a car, a clean driving licence, and a few spare hours a week, you can help local people stay active, independent, and connected.
Help us continue with our miles of community support and join our volunteer team today and be part of something special.
To find out more about our volunteering opportunities visit https://www.havenscommunityhub.co.uk/communitycars
To donate and support the Havens Community Cars scheme: https://localgiving.org/charity/havenscommunitycarscio
Together, we can keep our community moving.