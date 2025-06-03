Havens Community Cars volunteer team celebrates receiving the King's Award for Voluntary Service

By Francesca Lowton
Contributor
Published 3rd Jun 2025, 17:33 BST
Updated 4th Jun 2025, 08:56 BST
The dedicated volunteers of Havens Community Cars have been honoured in a special celebration to mark their receipt of The King’s Award for Voluntary Service the highest honour a local voluntary group can receive in the UK (equivalent to an MBE).

The event was made even more special with the presence of the Vice Lord Lieutenant of East Sussex, Mr Graham Peters, Deputy Lieutenants Amanda Hamblin and Juliet Olsworth-Peter and the Mayor of Newhaven- Kim Bishop, who joined the team to recognise and celebrate the incredible impact the volunteers have on their local community.

The award highlights the commitment of the Havens Community Cars team, who give their time to support vulnerable and isolated residents across the Havens area by providing safe, friendly, and reliable transport to essential appointments and services.

“This award is a reflection of the care, compassion, and community spirit that our volunteers demonstrate every day,” said Paula Woolven, Chair of Trustees for Havens Community Cars. “We are proud and deeply grateful for each and every one of them.”

For more information about Havens Community Cars and how to become a volunteer visit: https://www.havenscommunityhub.co.uk/communitycars

To make a donation to support the project, visit: https://localgiving.org/charity/havenscommunitycarscio

Vice Lord Lieutenant Mr Graham Peters giving a speech

1. Contributed

Vice Lord Lieutenant Mr Graham Peters giving a speech Photo: Submitted

Cars Volunteers Received Awards

2. Contributed

Cars Volunteers Received Awards Photo: Submitted

Vice Lord Lietenant Mr Graham Peters, and Havens Community Cars Trustees Paula Woolven and Jacqui Flavel

3. Contributed

Vice Lord Lietenant Mr Graham Peters, and Havens Community Cars Trustees Paula Woolven and Jacqui Flavel Photo: Submitted

Celebration Buffet was Enjoyed

4. Contributed

Celebration Buffet was Enjoyed Photo: Submitted

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:MBEMayor
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice