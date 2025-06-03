Havens Community Cars volunteer team celebrates receiving the King's Award for Voluntary Service

The event was made even more special with the presence of the Vice Lord Lieutenant of East Sussex, Mr Graham Peters, Deputy Lieutenants Amanda Hamblin and Juliet Olsworth-Peter and the Mayor of Newhaven- Kim Bishop, who joined the team to recognise and celebrate the incredible impact the volunteers have on their local community.

The award highlights the commitment of the Havens Community Cars team, who give their time to support vulnerable and isolated residents across the Havens area by providing safe, friendly, and reliable transport to essential appointments and services.

“This award is a reflection of the care, compassion, and community spirit that our volunteers demonstrate every day,” said Paula Woolven, Chair of Trustees for Havens Community Cars. “We are proud and deeply grateful for each and every one of them.”

For more information about Havens Community Cars and how to become a volunteer visit: https://www.havenscommunityhub.co.uk/communitycars

To make a donation to support the project, visit: https://localgiving.org/charity/havenscommunitycarscio

