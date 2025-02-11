Havens Community Hub Featured on BBC Politics South East
The segment, filmed by journalist Marcella Whittingdale, highlighted the incredible work of the Hub’s projects, including: Havens Connections Café– a space for social connection and support Havens Food Cooperative– a food waste prevention initiative tackling food insecurity Havens Happy Clubs– a support service for older adults Havens Community Cars– a volunteer-led transport service .
A Call for Greater Support for the Voluntary Sector-
During the broadcast, an important discussion unfolded about the crucial role of voluntary organisations and how local and national authorities could do more to support them. The segment emphasised that:
· These initiatives are lifelines for individuals and families, providing essential services like food access, social opportunities, and transport.
· Their success is powered by dedicated volunteers who give their time and energy to make a difference.
· Despite their impact, many causes struggle with funding and resources, making long-term sustainability a challenge.
The “Upside-Down” Approach to Community Development
Paula Woolven, Founder and CEO of Havens Community Hub, spoke about the Hub’s unique “upside-down” method of community development. Unlike traditional top-down approaches, the Hub starts by identifying real needs within the community before developing innovative, sustainable initiatives to address them.
This approach ensures that every project is rooted in genuine community demand, creating long-lasting solutions that truly make a difference. The BBC South East feature showcased how this grassroots model has successfully shaped essential local services, demonstrating the power of people-led change in the Havens area, East Sussex.
To watch the segment visit: bbc.co.uk/iplayer/episodes/m000dk0t/politics-south-east
To get involved with the Hub and its projects view: havenscommunityhub.co.uk/food or contact [email protected]