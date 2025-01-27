Havens volunteer car driver retires after clocking up 5,000 miles
Enjoying lunch at the Havens Connections Cafe with HC Cars representatives Trish (left) and Jo (right), Keith was presented with gifts and a certificate of recognition. He was amazed to hear that he had transported 126 unique passengers over 273 volunteer drives, totalling 5328 miles!
In a straight line, that distance would have seen him arrive in San Francisco, United States of America.
Keith has enjoyed meeting new people and enabling essential journeys and now looks forward to a long and happy retirement.
Do you have some spare time and a driver's license?
Would you like to make a massive difference to people in your local community?
You can change people's lives even if you only have time for one weekly journey!
All team volunteer drivers receive full training and support, and mileage is paid.
For more information, contact [email protected] or ring 01273 918226