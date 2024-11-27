Haviland House Dementia Day Service unveils new look

Haviland House Day Service in Goring by Sea has been refreshed with new furnishings, new decorations, and a new Wednesday session to support more people living with dementia and their families. Sarah Johnson, team leader at Guild Care’s Haviland House Day Service, explained the new style, saying, “It’s so important to us how people feel about the space so we wanted to make it calmer and clearer. It still feels warm and inviting but simplifies the different areas and how we can all use them. It now provide choice but without clutter, so it’s easier for our members to navigate.”

Sarah and her team chose colours which coordinate with those at its neighbouring Haviland House, Guild Care’s dedicated care home for people living with dementia. “The colourways now provide a more cohesive look and show that we’re one big team working together in our distinct areas. All our members and visitors seem to like the new colours, especially the deep teal blue walls, which I love too.”

Haviland House Day Service provides friendly, supportive care for people in the Worthing area who are living with dementia. The centre provides a variety of day services with an extensive and inclusive activity programme as well as dementia-friendly social events, some of which are free of charge.

“We’re looking forward to showing our space off to more people, so everyone’s welcome,” said Sarah. “There are some areas for reminiscence and curiosities for people to look at, to do, or to pick up. The clearer spaces allow for clearer thinking. In our smaller lounge we now have an uncluttered space for our arts & crafts or ‘sit & be fit’.”

Furnishings were also updated to give a more modern, homely feel. The former chairs were then transferred to Guild Care’s charity superstore at The Greenhouse in Worthing, where all 47 chairs have since been sold, raising money for the social care charity’s services in the community.

For more information on availability or the social events at Haviland House Day Service, visit www.guildcare.org/haviland-house-day-service, email [email protected] or simply call their friendly team on 01903 866130.