Hawkhurst Retirement Living development scoops top industry award
McCarthy Stone, the developer behindWeavers Houseon Highgate Hill, scooped the top accolade having received a 100 percent customer satisfaction score from its homeowners as part of an independent survey by the HBF.
The survey by HBF is conducted annually and interviews over 100,000 homeowners nationwide to determine the customer satisfaction of housebuilders and developers, helping to identify the best in the business. To receive the top Five Star rating, more than 90 percent of customers need to recommend a company to a friend.
The survey also revealed that McCarthy Stone continues to exceed customer satisfaction across the board, with almost nine out of ten (88 percent) homeowners saying living at one of its developments has improved their quality of life.
Sam Burley,Divisional Sales Director at McCarthy Stone, said: “We’re thrilled to have been awarded the Full Five stars from HBF at Weavers House. This is proof of our long-standing commitment to developing welcoming and friendly communities which meet the highest standards and help our homeowners live life to the fullest.
“The welfare and happiness of our homeowners is at the heart of everything we do, and we continually strive to ensure they always receive the very best experience throughout their journey with us, from the reservation stage right through to moving and settling in.
"We want to express our gratitude to all the team at Weavers House for always going the extra mile to provide an exceptional living experience for our residents; the award is a true testament to their hard work and diligence.”
The HBF award recognises McCarthy Stone’s commitment to maintaining consistently high standards of build quality and delivering excellent customer service over the long-term, with particular emphasis on the developer’s commitment to guiding homebuyers through the purchasing process, including the provision of post-sales support.
Exclusively designed for the over 60s, Weavers Houseoffers a mix of beautifully appointed one and two-bedroom retirement apartments, each of which boast access to state-of-the-art facilities. Ideal for forging friendships, these include a stylish communal lounge and well-maintained south-facing garden.
A House Manager is on-hand during office hours to take care of the day-to-day running of the development, while a 24/7 emergency call point, intruder alarm, and door camera entry are fitted as standard in every property for added peace of mind.
Purchase prices for a one and two-bedroom retirement property at Weavers House start from £398,995 and £539,995 respectively.
More than nine out of ten customers would recommend McCarthy Stone to a friend, ensuring it has received the full Five Star award for customer satisfaction from the Home Builders Federation. McCarthy Stone is the only UK housebuilder of any size or type to achieve this rating every year it has taken part in the survey.
To find out more about Retirement Living at Weavers House, please call 0800 153 3435 or visitwww.mccarthystone.co.uk/weavers-house.
