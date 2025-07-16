Haywards Heath care home achieves veteran-friendly status

A care home in Martlet Manor has been recognised for its commitment to the armed forces community.

Care UK’s Martlet Manor, on Butler’s Green Road, has officially received Veteran Friendly Framework (VFF) status – certifying the enhanced care and support for veterans living at the home.

The VFF initiative was launched in 2023 with the aim of tackling loneliness and isolation and delivering improved health and wellbeing outcomes for over 25,000 veterans living in care homes across England.

To achieve its accreditation, Martlet Manor was required to meet eight standards, including noting armed forces status within care plans, addressing social isolation and signposting to support services such as the local Royal British Legion branch and other charities that provide support for veterans and their partners.

Care UK's Martlet Manor recently celebrated VE Day

The care home has also introduced a range of activities, including regular visits to various local World War II museums, meetings with local servicemen and women to reminisce and share stories, and running a veteran-friendly breakfast group.

Sarah Barrett, Home Manager at Martlet Manor, said: “We’re so proud to have become a VFF-approved care home.

“We pride ourselves on being warm and inclusive to all, so it is important for us to provide the right environment for veterans to thrive here. We’ve learnt so much in the process and have already started implementing activities.

“The entire team has been working tirelessly to achieve the accreditation, and I’d like to say a big thank you to all of them. We’re looking forward to welcoming more veterans from the community into our home.”

Designed to enable residents to live active and fulfilled lives, while also promoting independence, Martlet Manor incorporates plenty of space for leisure activities and hobbies. The layout of the building is configured into a series of individual suites, each having a dedicated lounge/dining room to facilitate the creation of close-knit communities. The home also has its own cinema, hair and beauty salon and a family guest room.

To find out more about Martlet Manor, please contact Customer Relations Manager Jason Finch on 01444 712 668, email [email protected] or visit careuk.com/martlet-manor.